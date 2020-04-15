

THREE members of Sungano Apostolic sect church suffocated during a prayer session inside a cave near Bhuru Farm in Mutare last week.

Manicaland police spokesperson Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the sect members were on a seven-day prayer session when tragedy struck.

He said 10 members of Sungano Apostolic sect went into the shrine on April 8 around 1pm.

“The following day (April 9) they continued with their prayers, during the night they felt cold and they entered into a cave and lit lamps,” he said.

“Suddenly the cave was filled with smoke, some of the church members rushed out of the cave. While outside they realised that some of the members were missing. They went back into the cave and saw the three lying lifeless. They went on to report the matter to the police.”

Kahokwa named the deceased as Timothy Mndeya (23), Rodrick Mafongoya (28) and Nigel Maimbo (17) all from Mutare.

Source – newsday