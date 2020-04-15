Professor Ayodele Adeleye

Johannesburg – A Nigerian medical researcher, Professor Ayodele Adeleye, has claimed to have a cure for the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 20 new cases of the virus as of Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 343, with 91 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Adeleye said his discovery has been subjected to scientific proof and insisted that he was ready to treat five Covid-19-positive patients free of charge to prove the efficacy of his treatment.

Adeleye, a former lecturer in microbiology and principal staff at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Kaduna State, made the disclosure at a press conference held in Kaduna on Monday.

The online newspaper reported that the medical researcher also said he was so sure of his discovery that if adopted the current lockdown in the country and the world due to the pandemic would be a thing of the past.

“If the government brings in five people with Covid-19, I will treat them for free right in front of your cameras. It will take between three and five days to cure a Covid-19 patient completely.

“About five people, including my former students who knew me with research, have been calling and asking if I have something to cure Covid-19. One of the patients was having breathing problems and he took the treatment. Within 10 minutes he was already getting better.

“We told him to keep coming every five days until he was okay. We told him to go for tests and he was okay. In fact, he suggested we hold a press briefing and that is why we are here. He would have been here, but he is shy,” said Adeleye.

To help combat and control the virus, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday announced a 14-day extension to a lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states.

“Our approach to the virus remains in two steps – first, to protect the lives of our fellow Nigerians and residents living here and second, to preserve the livelihoods of workers and business owners.

“With this in mind and having carefully considered the briefings and report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the FCT (Federal Capital Territory) for another 14 days,” he said via Twitter.

– African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Yaron Blecher