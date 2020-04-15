LOCAL gospel musicians Mharidzo Hetisani and South Africa-based Thirani Mabasa have added their voices to the awareness efforts around COVID-19 with the release of a jingle titled Corona targeted at the Shangani community in Zimbabwe.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Hetisani, who chairs the Zimbabwe Female Gospel Artistes Association, told NewsDay Life & Style that the jingle was also available in English and Shona.

“Although the jingle is also in English and Shona, it is specifically targeted at the Tsonga /Shangani people because not everyone understands those two languages. Thirani sang in Tsonga to cater for the communities which speak the language across the country. Some messages are best understood if they are communicated in one’s native language. She also sang in English and I did the Shona version,” she said.

“We are reaching out to the people through WhatsApp and we hope that the jingle will receive airplay on National FM and Radio Zimbabwe where we have already submitted it. The message should reach as many people as possible.”

Mharidzo, who is also a pastor, said while it was important to follow official instructions provided by health authorities, people must also put their hope in God.

“I encourage people to adhere to precautionary measures spelt out by the government but, above all, Jesus is the answer. People must not cease to pray. We must not lose faith and hope. God delivers people from stressful moments,” she said.

Tsonga people who are scattered in Chiredzi, Mkwasini, Chikombedzi, among other areas are also found in South Africa.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw