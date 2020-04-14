

A Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) based in Concession, Mashonaland Central province was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by Harare robbers.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts Elisha Manhanga (53) of 34 Tait avenue Hilside, Harare pleaded not guilty to armed robbery charge before Bindura magistrate Tinashe Ndokera yesterday.

Ndokera remanded him in custody to April 22.

The state alleged Manhanga together with his accomplices who are still at large on October 19 last year pounced on a Concession resident who is not mentioned in state papers armed with a pistol, two axes and iron bars.

The robbers fired two warning shots while outside before breaking into the house and assaulted the complaint all over the body before harassing his wife and children.

They stole money,3empty jelly cans,a laptop,a digital camera, mobile phones and stormed outside where they deflated tryres of the complanaint’s three cars before fleeing.

Manhanga was arrested on April 9 following a tip off.

Samson Chamunorwa represented the state.

Source – Byo24