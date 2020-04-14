Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A VICTORIA Falls man who was recently released from prison on Presidential Amnesty has been sentenced to 24 months in jail after he stole three car batteries from two vehicles.

Nqobizitha Nkomazana (25) and an accomplice Greatjoy Ndlovu (24) both of 8924 CBZ New Stands appeared before Victoria Falls resident magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa yesterday to answer to two counts of theft.

They pleaded guilty and each was sentenced to 24 months in jail with nothing being suspended.

Nkomazana will however serve a total of 30 months after the court brought into effect six months it suspended last year when he was jailed for 30 months for cases of unlawful entry and theft.

The court had suspended six months for five years on condition that Nkomazana does not commit a case of a similar nature within that period, a condition he violated on Sunday after being released on amnesty early this month.

Prosecuting, Mr Onias Nyathi said another accomplice Mthokozisi Ndlovu is still at large.

He said the trio stole three car batteries in Aerodrome suburb.

“On the 12th of April at 6PM the complainant Mr Tawanda Tavaya of Aerodrome parked his Nissan Atlas truck at home and locked its doors as he went to sleep.

“The accused in the company of Mthokozisi Ndlovu, who is still at large proceeded to the complainant’s house and upon arrival removed a 12-volt car battery from the Nissan Atlas truck and went away unnoticed.

"Mr Tavaya realised that his battery had been stolen in the morning when he attempted to start the car and reported the matter to the police."