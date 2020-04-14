Douglas Mwonzora

MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora has refuted allegations made by an MDC Alliance official that the Thokozani Khupe-led party is sending teams across the country to bribe former party members to create fake 2014 structures ahead of an extraordinary congress to be held within 90 days.

Speaking to NewsDay on Monday, Mwonzora asserted that the party is in already in possession of the list of 2014 structures in its records and will move to verify the existence of the people after the 21-day national lockdown. Said Mwonzora:

That is totally false. The list of 2014 structures is there already in our records. After lockdown, we will be verifying the actual existence of these people. No team was ever sent out as alleged. We are on lockdown, remember.

This comes after MDC Alliance’s Midlands provincial spokesperson, Takavafira Zhou claimed that MDC-T officials offered bribes to members of the Nelson Chamisa-led party members in the province.

Zhou added that Khupe visited Kwekwe on Sunday where she dangled US$100 bribes to MDC Alliance activists in the to produce fake 2014 structures list with real names of MDC people ahead of the party’s extraordinary congress.

More: NewsDay