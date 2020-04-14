MDC-T VP Obert Gutu

Former MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu says Melinda Gates of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation uttered disrespectful and racist statements when she said African streets will be littered with dead bodies due to the Coronavirus.

Said Gutu, “A Few days ago, Melinda Gates said bodies will soon be piling up on the streets of Africa as a result of Covid-19. This statement is not only disrespectful and insulting, it’s also grossly racist. Some folks are disappointed that so far, there hasn’t been an apocalypse in Africa.”

Speaking to CNN recently Mrs. Gates said, “It is going to be horrible in the developing world. Part of the reasons you are seeing the case numbers still do not look very bad is because they don’t have access to many tests. Look at what is happening in Ecuador, they are putting bodies out on the streets, you are going to see that in countries in Africa.”

Political analyst and Constitutional lawyer Shephard Dube said Obert Gutu was misfiring in attacking Mrs Gates.

“I read somewhere where Gutu wrote his statement and I shocked that we have a lawyer from somewhere in a small corner of Zimbabwe who wants to fight Mrs Gates.” Dube said. “Mrs Gates knows a lot of things about viruses and vaccines than little Gutu. What Gutu must be doing as a politician is to assist the policy makers in making sure the nation adheres to the WHO regulations of hygiene and social distancing.”

Source – Byo24