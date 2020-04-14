Zimbabwe’s month on month inflation rate in March was 26.59% gaining 13.07 percentage points on the February rate of 13.52%, latest data shows.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat), the year on year Inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of March 2020 as measured by all items CPI stood at 676.39 per cent.

Zimstat indicated on its Twitter handle that:

The month on month inflation rate in March was 26.59% gaining 13.07 percentage points on the February rate of 13.52% The year on year Inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of March 2020 as measured by all items CPI stood at 676.39 per cent. The CPI for the month ending March 2020 stood at 810.40 compared to 640.16 in February 2020 and 104.38 in March 2019.

The rise shows a continued increase in the prices of goods and services on the market.

Furthermore, the unstable local currency has also in the past been blamed for triggering price increases.