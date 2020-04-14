Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ANOTHER former Hwange Football Club player Sisa ‘Mandala’ Moyo has broken his silence over the ill treatment he received from the coalminers who allegedly terminated his contract following an injury sustained while in club colours more than a decade ago.

Moyo, now based in South Africa, told Chronicle Sport in an unsolicited interview yesterday following the publication of Hlanganani Ngwenya’s emotional tale yesterday that his career was brought to a premature end in 2005, two years after suffering an injury during a league match against Zimbabwe Saints.

“When I got injured I had a running contract, I remember it was midseason. When I went back to Hwange I found a new coach because I was injured when we were being coached by Mwale (Weekly).

He was then relieved of his duties and the team hired udread, Tavaka Gumbo who was assisted by David Phiri and they said they have no plans for me and henceforth terminated my contract,” claimed Moyo.