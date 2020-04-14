The High Court has issued an order compelling the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the army and other law enforcement officers to respect human rights, dignity, and fundamental freedoms.

The judge made the order during a case where one Lucia Masvondo and the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights challenged brutality on Masvondo.

In a tweet on Tuesday ZLHR said, “High Court has just granted an interim order that the police army and other enforcement officers must respect human rights, dignity, and fundamental freedoms, in Masvondo and ZLHR case.

The case challenges torture, inhuman and degrading conduct, disrespect of dignity and violation of Const by police and army who invaded Masvondo’s home, assaulted her and set dogs on her. It also challenges none compliance with social distancing by ZRP and others.

“Finally, on the return date, at a future date lawyers will argue whether the Regs were issued in compliance with Constitution. This final order seeks to compel compliance with Constitution & the Rule of Law.”

Zimbabwe is currently going through a lockdown period and video footages of police abusing citizens have surfaced. However, the army and the police have refused that they are involved in the abuse.

