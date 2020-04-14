Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

RESIDENT disc jockey at Zarah Lounge and Cyrstal DJ Juzza emerged victorious to his counterpart DJ Nicky Mix who plays at Club 263 during an online battle of the DJs that was streamed live on Facebook yesterday.

DJ Juzza got 76 votes from the fans while DJ Nicky Mix got a mere 31 votes from their one and a half hours set.

Hosted by Mnjangase, and held at a time when people are stuck at home with pretty much no entertainment, hundreds of people took time to be entertained by the up and coming artistes.

The idea of playing a mixed bag of genres that include house, reggae, traditional music and yesteryear hits like Sister Bettina by Mgarimbe helped DJ Juzza to walk away as the winner.

With the boys new on the block in embracing social media to reach out to a bigger audience during the country’s lockdown they managed to lure an audience also from the neighbouring country South Africa.

One of the organisers of the battle DJ Mzoe said, “The response was good and we are planning on hosting the event weekly where the winner will battle it out with a new DJ.

“This is so as we want to promote the young artistes in the field, without a push there is nowhere they can go.”

Both DJ Juzza and DJ Nicky Mix are under the high rising Fudu Media stable and have turned to online parties which have become a popular thing during the Covid-19 pandemic and help create relevance to artistes careers and a free ticket to the global market.

Other than the DJs, people that have embraced social media as most of the “fun” activities are taking place there include socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, Babongile Sikhonjwa and friends, DJ Mzoe and Reverb 7 among other DJs are among other arts practitioners.

