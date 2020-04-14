Harare Buerau

RETAIL shops in major cities and towns countrywide will receive subsidised roller meal with effect from tomorrow to avoid queues as well as promoting social distancing.

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairman Mr Tafadzwa Musarara confirmed the development, saying they had agreed with the police to deliver maize-meal through a zoning system.

“This arrangement will provide for more shops to receive and sell maize meal so that consumers buy the product in their respective areas of residence,” said Mr Musarara.

“The police will provide the necessary passage and will deploy details to oversee the delivery and selling of the maize-meal.

“This exercise, which will run during the period of the lockdown, is vital in ensuring social distancing during queuing and will allow more households to buy the product at their nearest retail shop.”

GMAZ has donated 40 000 tonnes of grain to Government.

Mr Musarara said police agreed to help in Harare, Mutare, Bulawayo, Marondera, Kwekwe, Gweru and Chitungwiza.

The police have since issued a statement advising members of the public that security agencies deployed on national lockdown operation had been directed to facilitate passage of employees and transporters.

“The arrangement will minimise movement of people to and from cities and towns and reduce congestion as the commodity is made available at various points,” said the police in a statement.

A joint statement released yesterday by GMAZ and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) said:

“In response to the ongoing Covid-19 induced national lockdown declared by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and to ensure social distancing for public health safety in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, GMAZ in partnership with the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers Association (CZR) will this week be distributing subsidised roller meal to all the formal retail shops in cities and towns such as Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru, Chitungwiza, Kwekwe and Marondera.

“We urge the public not to do panic buying and assure continuous supply of mealie-meal in their local formal retail outlets during this difficult period.”

The development will ease pressure on a number of families who are spending long time queueing for subsidised roller meal in most urban centres.