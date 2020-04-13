UPCOMING Afro-jazz artiste, Phil Zulu, the son of Marabi musician Kireni Zulu, has bemoaned how the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted on his career.

BY TARISAI MUDAHONDO

The 38-year-old artiste said he had lined up shows this Easter holiday, but was forced to cancel all of them.

“This pandemic has affected me as an upcoming artiste considering that l was in a process of lining up shows especially this Easter holidays, but all is in vain,” he said.

Zulu, however, urged people to stay safe and follow the directives issued by government on COVID-19.

“Coronavirus is real and as an artiste, I urge the entire Zimbabwean population to abide by the regulations; that is to stay at home and practice good hygiene,” he said.

Zulu told NewsDay Life & Style that he ventured into the music industry a decade ago under the inspiration of his father.

“I was motivated by my dad to venture into music actually he is my role model,” he said.

Zulu has released two albums to date — Zvenzeve and Hope (Tariro) — under his belt.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw