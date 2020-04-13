Bill and Melinda Gates

Melinda Gates, the Co-Chairperson of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has foretold that Africa is soon going to be littered with dead bodies of people who would have succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus.

Speaking to CNN recently Mrs. Gates said, “It is going to be horrible in the developing world. Part of the reasons you are seeing the case numbers still do not look very bad is because they don’t have access to many tests. Look at what is happening in Ecuador, they are putting bodies out on the streets, you are going to see that in countries in Africa.”

She added that the poor African infrastructure will make it difficult for Africans to practice self-distancing and proper hygiene.

[embedded content]

“When I saw what China had to do to isolate an enormous part of its population. My first thought was Africa. How in the world are they going to deal with this?

“I have been in townships all over Africa and slums. When we talk in a country physical distancing and hand-washing, if you live in slums who can’t physical distance, you have to go out and get your meals. You don’t have clean water to wash your hands,” she added.

Source – Byo24