Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

United States of America-based gospel musician Sthandwa Ncube-Tigere believes that launching her debut album at a time like this is a calling from God to bring healing and love to the world through her music.

A former lead singer at Zimpraise, Sthandwa is preparing to launch her solo career through an album titled Devine Destiny next month.

She said the album testifies the goodness of God’s love.

“It’s my offering to the Lord for how he has walked me through this journey called life from the dusty streets of Nketa 8 to the USA. I believe my little story can be encouragement to someone out there who needs to hear what God can do,” said Sthandwa.

Narrating how she got into music, Sthandwa said she grew up in a spiritual family and started singing at United Apostolic Faith Church at the age of six.

“I started singing with my cousins at church when I was six years old. As I grew up, I became the lead singer until I joined Zimpraise in 2011. Being part of Zimpraise proved to me that for sure I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

During her stint in Zimpraise, she released a song titled Uthando Lukababa which is on the group’s Sungano album that was released in 2012. It was at this point that she realised she was headed in the right direction. That very year, she left Zimpraise and started studying for a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at the National University of Science and Technology.

Upon completion, she married and moved to the USA with her husband Talent Tigere.

And now, a year after joining American gospel outfit, Closer Experience, she has decided to go solo and is excited about this journey. “From way back, I’d always known I should minister in song and usher people to worship and praise God. I guess I was just waiting for the right time.

“The encouragement from my cousin who is also my manager, Preacher Dlamini who said I should do something about my gift also gave me the verve,” said Sthandwa.

A mother of two, Sthandwa thanked her husband for his unwavering support.