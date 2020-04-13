Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO giants Highlanders have become the first sporting organisation in the country to officially launch a fundraising campaign to help raise funds to equip Ekusileni Medical Centre that has been chosen as one of the Covid-19 isolation centres in Bulawayo.

The crowdfunding initiative calls on members of the public to donate via the OneMoney merchant code 40533 or ecocash biller code 70662.

“Highlanders would like to take this opportunity to officially launch the Covid-19 fundraising campaign whose purpose is to galvanise support for and to equip Ekusileni, the hospital that will carter for Covid-19 patients.

“We are devastated by this novel virus, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has since declared as a pandemic. The club has been involved in Covid-19 awareness campaign but we have decided to scale up our efforts in the fight against the pandemic by taking this direction,” said the club’s media and communications officer Ronald Moyo.