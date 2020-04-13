AWARD-WINNING gospel musician Admire Nago has released his second album, Munana Wangu, to send a message of hope to a world fighting to contain the devastation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Nago had decided to shelve the release of the album fearing that the offering would not make significant traction as the country was currently in a 21-day lockdown that has stalled many normal activities.

The musician told NewsDay Life & Style that the six-track album carries tracks with a message of hope to citizens.

“We had delayed to release the album due to the 21-day lockdown. Since we usually use gatherings such as the church to sell our music, this has been compromised by the lockdown. Eventually, we have decided to release it because songs like Dai Mauya Baba and Final Say give hope to the nation,” he said.

Other songs are Munana Wangu, RCZ Hymn Pedo Zvikuru, Kutenda and Ndibate Ruoko.

Nago said the lockdown made him realise how important it was for musicians to use online stores to sell music and social media platforms for marketing purposes.

“The lockdown has taught me a lesson which I am sure many have also taken note of. We need to move with technology and use online platforms to advertise and sell our music. It’s no longer the time to rely much on CDs. How can you move around selling CDs during such a time?” he said.

“It’s also time for musicians to complement effort to give awareness or educate about coronavirus by doing jingles. Comforting songs can be released again during such a time.”

The musician, who is also a presenter with Zvishavane-based radio station YAFM, produced his first album Nhovo in 2018 and released singles in 2019.

He won an award for coming second with the song Wandigadza during the 2018 Radio Zimbabwe Coca Cola Top 50 chart show. The same year he won the Best Gospel Artiste and Best Video awards with the album Nhovo at the Midlands Music Awards.

