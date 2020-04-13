Business Correspondent

LEADING aviation industry expert Winnie Muchanyuka believes it will take some time for airlines to bounce back from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic but adds that the effect on their bottom line—and the economy—will not be cataclysmic.

Speaking on “UltimateTourism Chat” with Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) spokesperson, Mr Godfrey Koti, the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe (TBCZ) president encouraged aviation players to use the downtime to reflect on effective business models.

This comes as the International Air Transport Association said potential revenue loss by carriers in Africa and the Middle East had reached US$23 billion (US$19 billion in the Middle East and US$4 billion in Africa).