Freedom Mupanedemo and Michael Magoronga

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday said he continued to be impressed by Zimbabweans’ level of commitment towards the prevention of the spread of Covid-19, through staying in-doors after he saw virtually empty streets during a tour of cities and suburbs to assess the level of compliance to the lockdown order.

The President together with the First Lady yesterday used a minimal entourage to visit Norton, Chegutu, Kadoma and Kwekwe cities on a tour that caught many, including journalists unaware.

He said the eeriness and quietness of the alleys and streets in all the cities and suburbs they visited was quite impressive.

“Last week we toured Harare. I then told myself that the majority of the country’s leadership are resident in Harare so I should also check what is happening in other cities and towns because people would ask why I only toured Harare. Today I visited Chegutu Kadoma and Kwekwe to have a feel of what is happening and I was quite impressed with the level of compliance in all the cities,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the First Family decided to take many by surprise so that they get a true reflection of what is on the ground.

“I am happy that our people are observing the lockdown measures, everywhere we visited, people were in their homes business centres were deserted especially Chegutu and Kwekwe cities, the streets were virtually empty.

“We deliberately did not announce our tour, we did not give notice, we just said let’s take this route and we believe what we saw is a true reflection of the situation and am very happy,” said the President.

The President said he expected people in all the cities and towns to take heed of the lockdown measures reiterating the severity of the pandemic and its devastating effects across the globe.

He said by staying in homes, people are protecting themselves and their loved ones from the deadly pandemic.

“I would like to believe that people in Bulawayo, Hwange, Lupane, Chinhoyi, Hurungwe, Mutare, Chipinge and everywhere in the country are observing the lockdown,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa said it was worrisome that the disease continued to claim lives in other countries with statistics also showing an increase in new infections.

“In other countries, the deaths figures are continuously rising so we should take all precautionary measures like the lockdown and social distancing. It is my belief that everyone is being responsible wherever they are throughout the country as we mitigate and avoid the spread of this pandemic,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said he will be touring other provinces to assess the level of compliance, starting with Gweru today.

Meanwhile, the First Family donated a wheel chair to a 65-year-old man living with disability.

The First Family came across Mr Dexter Masango navigating a dusty street on his hands in Amaveni, Kwekwe, yesterday.

The President’s entourage had to stop and the First Family disembarked to talk to him.

They took his details and later sent a wheelchair to Mr Masango.

First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa said Mr Masango will, through her Angel of Hope Foundation be receiving some food items.