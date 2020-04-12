Showbiz Reporter

Recently, a colleague asked “what’s in it for these artistes hosting online parties/shows?”

“Would I really drop everything to watch a show on Facebook than just plug my flash or watch TV. What’s the point really?”

The point is relevance and a free ticket to the global market. There is no better time for artistes to prove their worth other than now when people have so much time on their hands.

In Zimbabwe, for example, artistes have been complaining that they do not get support from their own respective areas. That is their opinion and that is where social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram Live come in handy. The good thing about these platforms is that you can get followers from any part of the world so it is your work that will attract them – simple. The same way we were introduced to the likes of comedian Anne Kansiime and socialites Zodwa Wabantu/Uncle Rolen online is what most artistes – especially up-and-coming ones should be striving to do.

Take for example the series Wadiwa Wepa Moyo, it started airing on YouTube in February but now, its followers have grown tremendously as more and more people are inviting their friends and family to watch the series. As a result, the show is now getting advertisements meaning more money for them. It will not be surprising to see the show getting huge endorsements once the lockdown is over and things normalise.

Internationally, according to @iamnoahmiller on Twitter, rapper Tory Lanez gained 2.2million Instagram followers in less that 30 days and got 90 percent boost in YouTube subscribers.

On social media, it does not matter who you are or where you are from, it is the content that speaks.

In neighbouring South Africa, established artistes like DJ Shimza, Black Coffee and DJ Maphorisa are continuously taking to the decks to entertain people, something that is seeing their followership grow with every passing weekend. Not only is their following growing, but they are getting endorsements with DJ Shimza’s live party being taken up by Channel O and sponsored by Hunters Cider. And yet, there are already established artistes.

Kudos to the likes of Babongile Sikhonjwa, BKay and DJ Mzoe who are engaging people online through their various parties and giving them a mix of 90s music and that from the 21st century. They are also unleashing new talent. What is left is to vigorously market the lockdown parties and get them to trend.

Comedian, Oliver Keith who uses the NaJesca name on Facebook has also been consistent with his visual clips with one of them being shown on eNCA.

SA based comedian Nceku is also taking advantage of the lockdown with a series of live broadcasts to his fans for them to have a good laugh with one of them to be aired today. Q Dube who is also based south of the Limpopo has his daily series on Facebook live called ‘So this is what happened’. He interviews comics from around the world.

However, musicians seem reluctant as they are not using this time to showcase themselves and their works. A solo show by Lee McHoney for example, on a laid-back Sunday afternoon could never hurt, but yet, they are stuck in their homes, wasting the opportunity.

This has angered music promoters, some who have expressed dismay at the “big artistes” failure to release songs on the coronavirus pandemic showing just how much they have let down people.

Even actors should not be left out as they can perform skits in their homes and record them with their phones. The recording does not have to be high definition (HD) as people will likely not view it in HD as it will gobble up their data.

Some have argued though that artistes are human and are also likely in fear due to the pandemic hence why they are inactive. But they need to understand that life after this lockdown will never be the same again as it may take time for them to be allowed to start hosting shows, so they need to adjust and start exploring other ways of reaching out to followers.

And in the event, they do decide to go live on social media, they must ensure their acts are worth people’s while and data.