The rising number of Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe should act as a warning of the calamity that can befall the country if the curve is not flattened.

In epidemiology, the idea of slowing a virus’ spread so that fewer people need to seek treatment at any given time is known as “flattening the curve”.

Scientists believe that in Africa, like the rest of the world, hundreds of thousands will be infected with Covid-19, especially during the winter period.

The idea behind flattening the curve – which is implemented through social distancing and staying at home – is that these infections must not happen all at once.

If more people are infected than the capacity the health sector can carry, then patients will die not because of Covid-19, but failure to access health care.

As we report elsewhere in this publication, the number of people infected with Covid-19 in Zimbabwe has risen to 14 after a patient tested positive out of 84 samples taken from four provinces.

To date, Zimbabwe has three deaths from the deadly global pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 100 000 lives globally and left more than 1,7 million infected.

In a statement, the Secretary of Health and Child Care Dr Agnes Mahomva said 523 samples were negative while 14 are positive.

“The ministry would like to report that today (yesterday) the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 84 samples from four provinces. The samples were from Bulawayo, 58, Harare, 23, Mashonaland East 2, and Mashonaland Central, 1. Of the 79 samples available at the time of the print, one tested positive for Covid-19,” she said.

The numbers could be steady at the moment and well within the capacity of the health sector but winter is yet to come.

Adhering to national lockdown regulations will ensure that large numbers of people do not get infected at the same time.

The cost of dealing with too many cases does not only end in the hospitals. The economy and family unit will be hit hard, and in some cases fail to recover.

As we have always said, the power and responsibility in beating Covid-19 lies squarely in the hands of responsible citizens.

It is ironic that beating the Covid-19 pandemic is so cheap – it only costs staying at home. Dealing with positive cases and deaths, on the other hand, is well beyond the reach of the Zimbabwean economy.

On its part, Government should ensure that social safety nets continue to cushion vulnerable members of the public without defying social distancing.

A case in point is the availability of subsidised roller meal. Responsible citizens still have to get squashed in long queues while trying to feed their families.

Responsible authorities must come up with a lasting solution before the Covid-19 virus is spread in these queues.

Companies like Zesa must also ensure that they provide essential services without forcing consumers to leave their homes to join long queues. Electronic payment systems should be employed to keep electricity consumers at home.

We commend the uniformed forces for the good work so far, but urge the public to take up its responsibility.