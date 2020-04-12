Petros Kausiyo, Sports Editor

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) has welcomed with optimism the involvement of central and local government authorities in the refurbishment of the country’s stadia in the wake of a Confederation of African Football ban on the country’s major venues.

Early last month, CAF stunned the domestic football family when the continental body condemned the National Sports Stadium (NSS) and Barbourfields (BF) as unsuitable to stage international fixtures such as the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.

The PSL has for nearly a decade been battling with stadium owners to upgrade their facilities.

In some instances, the top-flight body has declined to sanction some venues for use by Premiership teams.

Following the CAF ban that left the Warriors facing the ignominy of playing their Nations Cup and World Cup qualifiers outside Zimbabwe, there has been renewed commitment by the authorities to give a major facelift to the major stadia.

That refreshing move has not escaped the PSL, which administers the country’s elite league.

PSL chief executive officer Kenny Ndebele, who has been fronting the battle to have Zimbabwe comply with international best practices, told The Sunday Mail Sport that they took great comfort in the efforts being made to improve local facilities.

However, he said more needs to be done beyond just the dressing rooms and medical rooms for Zimbabwe to be compliant to the dictates of Club Licensing.

“We are happy that we are seeing Government and local authorities’ involvement and works at the stadia — NSS, BF, Sakubva and Rufaro.

While acknowledging the progress made so far, Ndebele called for major changes on drainage systems, e-ticketing infrastructure and automated gates, bucket seats (though this would reduce sitting capacities), roof covers and floodlights,

Government targets to complete the renovations by the end of June.

However, Ndebele insists he can only be happy if the country attaches more significance to the issue of Club Licensing.

FIFA, through the concept of Club Licensing, decentralised development of the game to clubs, but Zimbabwe has somewhat been too slow to adapt.

Ndebele said stadium control and management was part of key requirements of Club Licensing, which has been misconstrued in some circles to be “a PSL monster aimed at milking struggling local clubs’’.

“One of the objectives of FIFA coming up with Club Licensing System was to improve safety and security before, during and after football matches.

“Stadium disasters, which saw a number of fans losing lives, needed a solution. (Some of these include the Ellis Park, Heysel and others),” he said.

“FIFA came up with Safety and Security Regulations. Later, the football leaders resolved that the implementation of security guidelines must be done at club level. One of the pillars of Club Licensing System is the infrastructure criteria . . . the objective being to provide a safe and secure environment for the fans, players, officials, members of the media, medical staff and match organisers.

“It is important that the sitting capacity of a stadium is known and agreed to by all stakeholders. The stadium must not carry more than its sitting capacity.

“No fans must sit on the passages or stairways. No fans are to stand around the perimeter fence, hence the call by CAF and FIFA to have bucket seats.

“The stadia under local authorities must be allocated budgets under the Housing and Community Services, not to fund them from the levies income. Football plays a key role in communities.’’

The PSL boss also wants domestic football to move from the system of selling tickets at the turnstiles on match days.

“Entry into the stadium must be orderly. Selling tickets at the gates can lead to stampedes. FIFA has recommended the delay of kick-offs if there are large crowds outside the stadium.

“CAF and FIFA are demanding electronic/ automated gates for ease of entry and evacuation. So, going forward our stadia may pass the CAF standards, but may not pass the FIFA standards.

“The stadium must have a command centre or control room where the police and security officers can operate from. A public address system must be in place to address the fans . . . instructions on public order or evacuation plans.

“Access routes must be clear. There must be room for ambulances to move in and out of the stadium without hindrances. Our current situation, where you find VIP cars blocking entrances and parked all over at the NSS or BF, is unacceptable.

“Directional signage and ground rules . . . must be available at all stadia. Visibly drunk fans must not be allowed into the stadia; no missiles allowed (at FIFA World Cup, a pen or umbrella is seen as a potential missile).

“The playing pitch is out of bounds to fans . . . only players, referees, and medical staff are allowed inside the pitch area.’’

Ndebele also spoke of the significance of the media in the game.

“Media is a key stakeholder in football. Safe and comfortable facilities must be provided at the stadium. Internet connectivity is a must. Seeing journalists rushing to conduct post-match interviews and dashing out of the stadium to file reports is archaic.

“The absence of orderliness before, during and after matches has a negative impact on attendances, sponsorships, brand growth, security risks, image of the game and development of the game.

“We are committed to implementing these measures. We have been discussing these issues for the past nine years. We have seen clubs recruiting security officers, who I can say have done tremendous work. The next step is to get them the support of properly recruited, trained and equipped stewards.”