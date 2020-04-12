Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Post Reporter

Mutare city council has begun the sanitization of all public places in the city as part of efforts to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19.

Council started with the fumigation of the Sakubva vegetable market where farmers and vendors gather on a daily basis to buy and sell fresh produce.

The city fathers have moved all activities that take place in the produce market to the Sakubva bus terminus where there is more space to accommodate all everyone while maintaining the recommended social distance of two metres.

The exercise is expected to also cover all major roads and business centres.

Mutare City health services director Dr Anthony Mutara said council would sanitise public places after every three days.

“We have started with the market place and we expect to go to all areas which have a high movement of people. We are using hydrogen peroxide and it is diluted such that our farmers will be able to come back tomorrow morning and continue with their business. Availability of chemicals might be limiting factor but we hope to do it as often as necessary, moreso in the event that we get a positive case as we will be compelled to move into their homes and any other places they would have visited,” he said.

Town clerk Mr Joshua Maligwa said the programme would be cascaded to all areas around the city.

“This is the beginning of a city-wide sanitization programme.