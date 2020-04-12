Yes, World Bank has approached us and they have requested the list of informal traders in our council database and we furnished them with that

— City of Harare spokesperson Michael Chideme

Michael Chideme

2023 we will stop him because we know what he is. A dictator is dangerous, we want to stop that.

— Former MDC-T vice-president Obert Gutu

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa delivering Hope of the Nation Address in Mbare yesterday – pic by Jan-Dirk Visagie

A lockdown without testing is not helpful,” Chamisa told NewsDay yesterday. “The purpose of a lockdown is to contain the spread of the disease and break the chain of transmission, but in our situation

— MDC leader Nelson Chamisa

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw