CHICKEN Inn are in no hurry to release their final squad for the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) given the uncertainty over the start of the programme due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The GameCocks, like all other clubs suspended their training activities as the government declared a 21-day national lock to curb the spread of the virus.

Club secretary Tavengwa Hara is optimistic that things could be clearer after the lockdown and yesterday said they would only be releasing their squad for this year when they resume training.

“We are still sorting out one or two things. The mean machine is a secret for now. We will only release (the squad) when we resume training next week,” Hara said.

Chicken Inn signed Ian Nekati, Leeroy Ndlovu, Brian Muza, Nielson Ketala, Shepard Mhlanga, Clive Dzingayi, Lucas Sibanda, Paddington Nyamakura and Bryan Giant.

They parted ways with Simon Munawa, Joe Nyabinde, Innocent Mucheneka, Ben Nyahunzvi and Nyasha Gurende.

Mucheneka settled for Caps United, Munawa joined TelOne in Division One, while Nyabinde and Nyahunzvi crossed over to Bulawayo Chiefs.

Highlanders have also been mum about their squad.

The Bulawayo giants, believed to have registered 25 players, also made a couple of new signings, bringing on board veterans Mkhokheli Dube and Michelle Katsvairo and former Orlando Pirates reserves star Rodi Sibanda.

They also signed goalkeeper Chris Mverechena, Collin Mujuru and Humphrey Ncube and promoted two players from their Division One side Bosso 90.

However, Highlanders have not registered any player in the developmental quota.

Bulawayo Chiefs have released their new squad which contains striker Charles Sibanda, who was released by FC Platinum.

Returning Bulawayo City also announced their squad which has a number of experienced players in Dominic Mukandi, Pasca Manhanga, Wisdom Mutasa, Kudzai Chideu, Hillary Bakacheza, Welcome Ndiweni and Benson Phiri.

