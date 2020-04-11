Nelson Chamisa

MDC top politician and senator Douglas Mwonzora feels “dethroned” MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa should take advantage of the Easter break and “soberly reflect” on a recent Supreme Court judgment that ruled he was not legitimately installed as leader of the country’s main opposition. .

The ruling threw into disarray, Chamisa’s claim to one of the country’s most influential political jobs and brought fresh uncertainty into his own political ambitions and those of MDC.

The judges ruled the party should instead revert to its 2014 structures and that the then co-vice president Thokozani Khupe should be the Acting President who shall prepare MDC for an extraordinary congress within 90 days to find a replacement for founding president Morgan Tsvangirai who lost a long battle with colon cancer February 2018..

However, the ruling seems to have thrown fear and uncertainty within the MDC Alliance camp with most party leaders seemingly in denial over the ushering of what could be a watershed episode in the 20 year-old party’s political life.

Mwonzora and Morgen Komichi, a former MDC National Chairperson shocked colleagues in Chamisa’s faction by accepting the court ruling. The two have since “reclaimed” their former positions ahead of the extraordinary congress.

Using the 2014 MDC structures, Chamisa would revert to being party secretary for policy and research.

However, in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Friday, Mwonzora said he felt it was in Chamisa’s best interests to “soberly reflect” on the court ruling and not listen to what his agitated backers were advising him.

Mwonzora went on to commend his former President’s silence saying it was necessary as Chamisa needed a sober approach on how to tackle the challenges presented by the Supreme Court ruling.

“I think it is best for Chamisa to reflect on this issue and not listen to people who want to tell him what they think he wants to hear,” Mwonzora said.

“He should listen to both arguments and reflect very, very soberly because this will define his credibility or lack of it. I believe myself and the people who say we have to follow the Supreme Court ruling are correct.”

Chamisa is yet to issue a statement regarding the court judgment. His spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said Chamisa’s delay was because he was busy concentrating on fighting the global coronavirus pandemic.

The deadly virus has seen confirmed cases in Zimbabwe rising to 13, including three deaths. – Newzim