Business Reporter

BUREAUX de change and remittance services provider, Access Forex, has committed US$200 000 towards a target fund of US$1 million aimed at supporting up to one million vulnerable groups across the country with food aid.

Incessant droughts have crippled the country’s food security with distribution of mealie meal, for instance, becoming a challenge especially under the Covid-19 lockdown period due to limited supplies.

The United Nations has put out the figure of 4.1 million people in Zimbabwe needing food aid because of shortages induced by climate change or recurring droughts and economic challenges. It is on this background that Access Forex has come on board to complement Government efforts in enhancing food distribution to vulnerable communities.

“We are saying as a responsible corporate, let us do our part. This speaks to the ‘Feed A Million Challenge’ initiative that we are inviting other corporates to be part of.

“We have committed a seed of US$200,000 towards a target fund of US$1million, which will provide food aid to the vulnerable communities specifically child headed homes, orphans and the elderly,” said the company in response to questions from Chronicle.

“The proposed food hampers that will be distributed include rice, maize meal, cooking oil, flour, pasta and salt. The food aid will initially be given to communities in Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, then eventually rolled out across the country.”

On Thursday Access Forex made its first donations under the programme on in Mbare and Epworth, Harare.

“The following week we will be in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls on the 13th and 14th April respectively. We will continue to update the market on the distribution plan,” said the company.

Access Forex has partnered with Caritas Zimbabwe, the official Catholic agency for humanitarian and development work in Zimbabwe. The organization has been operating in the country since 1972 assisting communities working hand in hand with relevant line ministries.

Beneficiaries of the programme are being identified using an electronic database for purposes of transparency.

“There is an electronic database that is shared by all the humanitarian agencies working in the country and because of the strict registration process during the distribution, chances of double dipping has over the years extremely slimmed down,” it said.

Access Forex is a unit of Access Finance Zimbabwe that provides bureau de change and remittance services for the

Diaspora mainly the UK and South Africa.

“We believe that local organizations can play a big role in resolving the current challenges. This initiative is our small way as a responsible corporate citizen to support Government efforts to deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

“We also challenge other corporates to join hands with us. We can certainly achieve more together,” said the company.