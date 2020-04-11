Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE Civil Protection Unit has called on local wholesalers to evenly distribute basic commodities, especially mealie meal, to ensure operating in remote parts of the country’s districts also get a share.

Adequate food distribution is critical in buttressing the ongoing fight against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. At least 20 000 people are estimated to be food insecure across Beitbridge district with about 10 200 benefiting from the Government’s drought relief programme. As efforts are being made to assist an additional 5000 (rural) and another 4000 in the urban component, Beitbridge Civil Protection Unit chairperson, Mrs Skhangazile Mafu-Moyo, who is also the District Development Coordinator said they have been assessing the availability of critical food items at both urban and rural centres.

“We have done our assessment and realized that most supermarkets in town open between 9AM and 3PM and can easily access the basic commodities,” said Mrs Mafu-Moyo.

“These shops are observing standard recommended preventative measures against the spread of this condition. Where they are challenges the police is assisting.

“Generally basic food items are available in towns but we are working with the major wholesalers to make these available to the rural retailers as well.

“This should be done in a properly planned manner to minimize congestion at major dealers”.

According to the official, in some cases, sales of basic commodities will be done at centralized places in all the 15 rural wards. She said although some were still having imported maize meal from South Africa, there was a need to replenish their stocks from local markets for the duration of the lockdown.

Mrs Mafu-Moyo said they will also work out transport logistics for those retailers who are unable to travel from the rural areas to wholesalers in the town.

The development comes a few days after the Grain Marketing Board announced that it was working with the Department of Social Welfare to expeditiously distribute grain across the country to assist vulnerable communities.