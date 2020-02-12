Carl partners SA firm

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

AWARD-WINING stand-up comedian Carl Joshua Ncube has struck a partnership with a South African real estate firm and Feel Good Africa for the launch of an inaugural week-long Love Africa festival scheduled for May 25 to 31 in Maboneng, Johannesburg. Ncube, who is the festival director and curator, said the fete will feature a snapshot of various aspects of Africa including music, comedy, tourism, business and technology at the former Museum of African Design in Maboneng.

“Love Africa will celebrate African communities in South Africa and will seek to target African embassies, entrepreneurs, technology developers, chefs, restaurants, artists, comedians and musicians all based in South Africa to help demonstrate the power of togetherness and solidarity among Africans,” he said.

“The festival will be split into three zones in the day with the mornings having business exhibitions, talks, panel discussions and forums leading into an afternoon programme of food and cooking demonstrations by African chefs in the afternoons ending with sponsored cocktail events while the evening will feature a pop up seven-day comedy club, acoustic nights and pool parties to cap off each evening.”

Ncube said the festival will also include the launch of three television channels curated and produced by Feel Good Africa that will be presented to broadcast, satellite, video on demand and terrestrial platforms that celebrate African food, comedy, travel and financial markets.

“There will be a wonderful gallery space where we will curate some awesome work from all over the continent featuring African artists in 2D, 3D and mix media as well as an augmented reality journey through African art,” he said.