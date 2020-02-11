Traditional healer escapes jail term

Luthando Mapepa

A Chimanimani traditional healer (76) who was recently arrested for illegally cultivating 500 plants of dagga survived a long jail term after a Chipinge magistrate considered her old age.

Ruth Mutete appeared before Mr Joshua Nembaware facing charges of growing dagga without a license.

She pleaded guilty.

It was the state’s case led by Mrs Portia Matereke that on January 31 police in Chimanimani received a tip off from an informer that Mutete was cultivating dagga in her garden.

The cops searched her garden and 500 plants measuring 1,5m.

Asked why she was cultivating mbanje by the magistrate, Mutete said she wanted to sell them.

Mr Nembaware jailed Mutete for 2 years but he suspended the sentence considering her age.