Cop killed in shootout with carjacker

BY SILAS NKALA

A DETECTIVE stationed at Chivhu Police Station was on Saturday fatally shot while in pursuit of an armed robbery suspect, who was wanted in connection with carjacking incidents that occurred in Bulawayo and Kadoma recently.

According to a police internal memorandum, the shooting occurred at midday while a team of law enforcement agents comprising four detectives from Bulawayo and five from Chivhu CID pursued the suspect identified as Musa Denge (43).

“On February 8, 2020, a team from CID Vehicle Theft Squad Bulawayo led by Detective Assistant Inspector Gadza . . . reported at CID Chivhu. The team was on a follow up of information of an accused person Mussa Denge (43) who was wanted for robbery of motor vehicles which occurred in Bulawayo and Kadoma,” the memo read.

“The officer-in-charge CID Chivhu gave the team backup of five detectives to track down the accused person. The team observed the accused person driving a Toyota Wish Silver registration AAF 7378 from town going to Chivhu location.”

The memo states that the team, with one of the detectives armed with an AK rifle, followed Denge to number 10 Chivhu. “The team disembarked from their vehicle in pursuit of the accused person and (the armed detective) was firing warning shots at the same time,” the memo read.

The memo states that the late detective constable who could not be named as his next of kin are yet to be informed was the first to get to Denge and was shot on the pelvis as he was about to grab him.

Denge was arrested and the injured detective was rushed to Chivhu General Hospital where he later died.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the shooting incident yesterday, saying: “It is sad that we have lost a police officer. We are investigating an incident where a police officer was shot and injured during a raid at a house on Saturday afternoon. The suspect was, however, arrested and the police officer was rushed to Chivhu Hospital where he died.”