3 Chivhu murder suspects nabbed

POLICE in Chivhu have arrested three murder suspects, who shot and killed an 83-year-old woman after raping and robbing her in December last year.

The suspects were arrested early this month and identified as Pride Gavajena (27), Givemore Mutego (27) and Allen Dzvova (29) all of Chief Nyoka, Chivhu.

The murder occurred on December 5, 2019 at Kandira village, Chief Nyoka, Chivhu.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accused stormed their victim’s homestead armed with a home-made firearm and a sharp object, with the intention to steal some money after gathering information that she had received some money from her daughter based in South Africa. They allegedly broke into her house and stole an undisclosed amount of money and a cellphone, before one of them raped and shot her in the head.

On February 3 this year, police investigations led to the recovery of the victim’s Nokia 1280 cellphone from a person who claimed to have bought it from the accused persons, leading to the arrests.

Nyathi said the accused persons have since appeared in court and were remanded in custody.