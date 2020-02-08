DeMbare get King as spending spree continues

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS could have made the biggest coup in the current player transfer window after gazumping rivals to the signature of midfielder King Nadolo yesterday.

The attacking midfielder was the most sought-after player in local football after his exploits with relegated TelOne last season that saw him voted as one of the 11 Soccer Star of the Year finalists despite having played just half the season.

DeMbare spokesperson Tinashe Farawo yesterday said the pencil slim player, who is comfortable playing behind the strikers as well as a winger, had signed a one-year contract with the Harare giants. The deal is renewable at the end of the season.

“We have signed King Nadolo, who is arguably the best player in the local league at the moment.

This is a show of intent for this club. We have assembled a very good squad which we feel can challenge for honours. The grand plan is for us to return to Caf Champions League football, so we are preparing a team for that,” Farawo said.

Nadolo becomes the 13th player to be signed by Dynamos in the busy transfer window. Other notable new signings include Partson Jaure, Byron Madzokere, Jeansmith Mutudza and David Temwanjira.

But it is the capture of the exciting Nadolo that will thrill most Dynamos fans. He was eye-balled by many big clubs after the expiry of his contract at TelOne.

Well-resourced clubs such as Ngezi Platinum Stars, Harare City and FC Platinum were jostling for him and had hoped to use their huge financial muscles to get him.

In fact, FC Platinum had reportedly made it their top priority to sign the player.

Farawo explained how they convinced Nadolo to join their club, and ignore the overtures of other teams who could have offered better monies.

“In football, it’s not all about money as people might want to think. Dynamos is the biggest brand in local football and it’s a good platform for players to market themselves. We have told him if he can do well in the first six months of the season, teams from abroad will come knocking for his services. That is Dynamos for you. So in terms of marketing and career growth for players, we are the best in that regard.”

Nadolo was one of the outstanding players last season despite playing just five months before the end of the season.

He joined TelOne from South Africa halfway through the season, but managed to score 12 goals, just two shy of the player who won the golden boot award. His goals were, however, not enough to save TelOne from relegation. The player began his career at Dynamos where he played for the junior side, before leaving and went on to play for clubs like Highlanders and Division One sides in South Africa.