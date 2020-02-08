Pasuwa back at Nyasa

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN coach Kalisto Pasuwa returned to Malawi last week amid revelations that his TNM Super League champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, are seeking to tie him down to a long-term contract. However, it has also emerged that the gaffer is not too keen on a deal that is beyond one more year with the club he guided to a successful defence of the championship.

Pasuwa is also understood to be very much on the radar of some Zambian clubs.

Zambian sides have of late been charmed by Zimbabwean players and technical experts, with former Warriors fitness trainer Thompson “Rubber Man’’ Matenda also being lured north of theZambezi.

Reports from Malawi yesterday indicated that Pasuwa is now looking at what Bullets have put on the table.

Bullets chief executive officer Escort Chinula said Pasuwa, who quietly arrived back in Blantyre a few days ago, is still evaluating the offer. Sources said Pasuwa and Bullets top brass have been meeting of late, with the former Warriors mentor opting to scrutinise his contract before putting pen to paper.

However, Chinula is confident that the deal will be sealed.

“Let all Bullets supporters know that Pasuwa is back home and he is here to work with Bullets again. He will put pen to paper, he has already made it clear, he wishes to stay,” he said.

Efforts to talk to Pasuwa proved futile as his mobile phone went unanswered.

Pasuwa joined Bullets towards the end of the 2018 season, before being offered a year-long deal last year. Following injuries to some key players, including John Lanjesi, the Bullets went on to retain the title despite having a lean squad in 2019.

Some of the players who missed the better part of last season include defender Miracle Gabeya, midfielder-cum-defender Bashir Maunde, defender Pilirani Zonda as well as midfielders Righteous Banda and Macfallen Mgwira.

Pasuwa was forced to use youthful players promoted from the reserve side, including Hassan Kajoke Chimwemwe Idana and defender Nickson Nyasulu.

The four-time Castle Lager championship-winning coach is also understood to be a target for some clubs in Tanzania. Domestic champions FC Platinum had hoped to lure him to Zvishavane when Norman Mapeza left. However, Pasuwa seems keen on another dance with the Malawians, at least for now.

The Football Association of Malawi is reportedly interested in having Pasuwa on their books, although they failed to convince him to take up the Malawi national football team’s job.