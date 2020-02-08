NACZ announces 19th Nama nominees

THE National Arts Council of Zimbabwe yesterday announced the nominees for the 19th edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) as follows;

1. SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet

Tanaka Effort Chuma
Sithembile Siqhoza Ndebele aka Zingizwanizinja
Tatenda Murigo

Outstanding Comedian

Learnmore Mwanyenyeka aka Long John
Hubert Dumisani Ndlovu aka MaForty
Andrew Manyika

2. LITERARY ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Book

Hatiponi by Oscar Gwiriri [Progressive Booksellers & Publishers] A People’s Fight by Fradreck Hombiro [Hombiro Media Company] Nharo Dzemusango by Chenjerai Mazambani [Bhabhu Books]

Special Mention

Ensukwini Zalamhla by Onesimo Mpofu [Onesimo Mpofu]

Outstanding Children’s Book

Songs of the Little Creatures by Phumulani Chipandambira [Chipandambira Archives] Chitima Nditakure by Oscar Gwiriri [Progressive Booksellers & Publishers] Kuku Wins the President’s Clean Environment Award by Aleck Kaposa [Essential Books Publishing Company]

Outstanding Fiction Book

Shasha Dzokurera by Marcilyn Mugariri [Marcilyn Mugariri] Chasing the Wind by Phillip Chidavaenzi [Royalty Books] Out of Darkness, Shining Light by Petina Gappah [Scribner]

Outstanding Poetry Book

Rhyme and Resistance by Stanley Mushava [Underclass books and Films] Under My Skin by Prince Rayanne Chidzvondo [Prince Rayane Chidzvondo] Agringanda Like a Gringa Like a Foreigner by Tariro Ndoro [Modjaji Books]

Special Mention

Nhambetambe by Phumulani Chipandamira [Chipandambira Archive]

3. THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Ronald Madodana Sigeca in Imbokodo
Anthony Mazhetese in The Gang Leader
Ngonidzashe Chikowore in Inside out
Liberty Mwenje Mthole in Inside out

Outstanding Actress

Davina Green in The Gang leader
Charmaine Mudau in Imbokodo
Agnes Ncube in Imbokodo

Outstanding Theatrical Production

The Gang Leader by Zim Theatre Academy
Bongile by Chiedza Makwara
Imbokodo by Nhimbe Trust

Outstanding Director

Yeukai Yvonne Chandiposha of Bongile
Teddy Mangawa of Gang Leader
Norbert Makoche of Imbokodo

4. DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer

Michelle Msopero in Sobahle
Lynsey Nyamakwenje in Infinite Possibilities
Dadirai Mupandawana in Ezimnyama Dance Group

Outstanding Male Dancer

Tawanda Tanaka Fireyi in My journey to the International Scene
Tichaona Chikara in Hero’s +
Selemani Mpochi aka Majuice in Ochestra Mberikwazvo

Outstanding Dance Group

No nominees

Outstanding Choreographer

No nominee

5. VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work

Cyclone Idai where is Mommy? by Calvin Chimutuwah
Revolutionary Freshness by Talent Kapadza
Focusing on Green Economy by Webster Mubayirenyi

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work

My Sister Loves Me by Rufaro Murenza
Ancestral Family by Nichodimus T. Mutasa
Tribute to the mother of generations by Stanley Mutanga

Outstanding Mix Media Work

Kurima Hohwa by Victor Nyakauru
Distorted History by Anthony Bumhira
Rehab Queen by Calvin Chimutuwah

Outstanding Exhibition

Pieces for Peace, Pieces, Revolutionary Freshness by Talent Kapadza & Schuma Herscovitz
Purple Rhythm by Calvin and Prudence Chimutuwah
Engaging the 45th Year by Helen Leroys

6. FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Actress

Charmaine Mudau as Bonke in Another wedding
Antoinette Sango as Thandi in Mandla
Sarah Mpofu Sibanda as Thalitha in Home Affairs

Outstanding Actor

Godfrey Chivese as Mile in The Call
Brian Chitongo as Mandimutsa in Kuchina the Genesis
Percy Soko as Mandla in Mandla

Outstanding Music Video

Tichichema Produced by Edible Elevens ft. Ammara Brown
Sunshine City Produced by Kalai Faye Barlow ft. Flying Bantu
Kure (remix) Produced by Kudzai Maneswa ft. Ishan
Bless Produced by Kalai Faye Barlow ft Ammy and The Calamities

Outstanding Screen Production (Television Series)

Muzita Rababa Directed by Shem Zemura
Dudzai Directed by Farai Mungoshi
Mandla Directed by Solomon Mandaza

Special mention

Pink and Purple Directed by Mthabisi Onias Ndlovu

Outstanding Screen Production – Short Film

Redefining the Road Directed by Tapiwa Gambira
The Call Directed by Godfrey Chivese
Home Affairs Directed by Elton Sibanda

Outstanding Screen Production – Full Length Film

S’mbimbindo 3 Directed by Von Tavaziva
Stay with Me Directed by Nick Zemura
$400 Directed by Kudzai Chikomo

7. MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Journalist – Print

Kundai Marunya – Herald
Prince Tungamirai Mushawevato – Sunday Mail
Tafadzwa Kachiko – Newsday

Outstanding Journalist – Radio

Anesu Masamvu – ZiFM
Yvonne Tivatye – Star FM
Thulani Munyandu – National FM

Outstanding Journalist – Television

Patience Nyagato – ZBC
Alexio Gwenzi – ZBC
Masceline Bondamakara – ZBC

Outstanding Online Media

Zimcelebs
Zimbojam
Men on a Boat

8. MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding Newcomer

Isheanesu Chigagura aka Ishan
Panganayi Hare
Ngonidzashe Dondo aka King 98

Outstanding Female Musician

Thamsanqa Moyo aka Tammy Moyo
Janet Manyowa
Ammara Brown

Outstanding Male Musician

Wallace Chirumiko aka Winky D
Darlington Katsetsa aka Mambo Dhuterere
Tinashe Gonzara aka Ti Gonzi

Outstanding Album

Uhuru by Willis Kachambwa aka Willis Wataffi
Dare Guru by Darlington Katsetsa aka Mambo Dhuterere
Gango by Energy Chizanga aka Freeman

Outstanding Song

Ngaibake by Freeman ft Alick Macheso
Kure by Ishan ft Ti Gonzi
Mugarden by Winky D ft Gemma Griffiths
Mweya Ndisesekedze by Mambo Dhuterere

9. SPECIAL AWARDS

Promoter of the Year

D & G Promotions
Big Scale Entertainment
Ngoma NeHosho

Artist in the Diaspora

Vusa Mkhaya
Tapfuma Charles Katedza aka Charlie Kay
Gemma Griffiths
Norah Chipaumire

