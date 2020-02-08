Socialite Ginimbi’s bail bid flops again

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

SOCIALITE and businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure was yesterday denied bail again by deputy chief magistrate Chrispen Mberewere, who ruled that the accused had breached his bail conditions by committing an offence while on bail on a similar charge.

Mberewere ruled that Kadungure had a pending case involving dishonesty and granting him bail would not be in the best interests of justice.

“The court found out that the accused person committed the offence while on bail for a pending case, which involves dishonesty and on those grounds, bail is denied,” Mberewere ruled.

The complainant in the current fraud case is the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), represented by Lovemore Chigwanda.

He allegedly fraudulently undervalued his Bentley car upon its importation into the country from South Africa and prejudiced Zimra of nearly US$58 665 in import duty.

Allegations are that sometime in 2019, Kadungure went to LSM Distributors, trading as Bentley Johannesburg, and bought a Bentley for R3 281 784.

When he arrived at Beitbridge Border Post on the Zimbabwe side, Ginimbi allegedly connived with his agent, Alexander Gumbo, and forged the vehicle’s value to read R1,9 million.

They allegedly scanned the forged documents before uploading them on the Zimra Asycuda system for duty processing on December 22 last year.

Zimra then acted upon the misrepresentation to charge duty amounting to US$81 000, instead of $139 665, leading to a prejudice of $58 665.

George Manokore appeared for the State.