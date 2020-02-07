19TH NAMA NOMINEES

The Sunday Mail
- SPOKEN WORD AWARDS
Outstanding Poet
Tanaka Effort Chuma
Sithembile Siqhoza Ndebele aka Zingizwanizinja
Tatenda Murigo
Outstanding Comedian
Learnmore Mwanyenyeka aka Long John
Hubert Dumisani Ndlovu aka MaForty
Andrew Manyika
- LITERARY ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding First Creative Published Book
Hatiponi by Oscar Gwiriri [Progressive Booksellers & Publishers]
A People’s Fight by Fradreck Hombiro [Hombiro Media Company]
Nharo Dzemusango by Chenjerai Mazambani [Bhabhu Books]
Special Mention
Ensukwini Zalamhla by Onesimo Mpofu [Onesimo Mpofu]
Outstanding Children’s Book
Songs of the Little Creatures by Phumulani Chipandambira [Chipandambira Archives]
Chitima Nditakure by Oscar Gwiriri [Progressive Booksellers & Publishers]
Kuku Wins the President’s Clean Environment Award by Aleck Kaposa [Essential Books Publishing Company]
Outstanding Fiction Book
Shasha Dzokurera by Marcilyn Mugariri [Marcilyn Mugariri]
Chasing the Wind by Phillip Chidavaenzi [Royalty Books]
Out of Darkness, Shining Light by Petina Gappah [Scribner]
Outstanding Poetry Book
Rhyme and Resistance by Stanley Mushava [Underclass books and Films]
Under My Skin by Prince Rayanne Chidzvondo [Prince Rayane Chidzvondo]
Agringanda Like a Gringa Like a Foreigner by Tariro Ndoro [Modjaji Books]
Special Mention
Nhambetambe by Phumulani Chipandamira [Chipandambira Archive]
- THEATRE AWARDS
Outstanding Actor
Ronald Madodana Sigeca in Imbokodo
Anthony Mazhetese in The Gang Leader
Ngonidzashe Chikowore in Inside out
Liberty Mwenje Mthole in Inside out
Outstanding Actress
Davina Green in The Gang leader
Charmaine Mudau in Imbokodo
Agnes Ncube in Imbokodo
Outstanding Theatrical Production
The Gang Leader by Zim Theatre Academy
Bongile by Chiedza Makwara
Imbokodo by Nhimbe Trust
Outstanding Director
Yeukai Yvonne Chandiposha of Bongile
Teddy Mangawa of Gang Leader
Norbert Makoche of Imbokodo
- DANCE AWARDS
Outstanding Female Dancer
Michelle Msopero in Sobahle
Lynsey Nyamakwenje in Infinite Possibilities
Dadirai Mupandawana in Ezimnyama Dance Group
Outstanding Male Dancer
Tawanda Tanaka Fireyi in My journey to the International Scene
Tichaona Chikara in Hero’s +
Selemani Mpochi aka Majuice in Ochestra Mberikwazvo
Outstanding Dance Group
No nominees
Outstanding Choreographer
No nominee
- VISUAL ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work
Cyclone Idai where is Mommy? by Calvin Chimutuwah
Revolutionary Freshness by Talent Kapadza
Focusing on Green Economy by Webster Mubayirenyi
Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work
My Sister Loves Me by Rufaro Murenza
Ancestral Family by Nichodimus T. Mutasa
Tribute to the mother of generations by Stanley Mutanga
Outstanding Mix Media Work
Kurima Hohwa by Victor Nyakauru
Distorted History by Anthony Bumhira
Rehab Queen by Calvin Chimutuwah
Outstanding Exhibition
Pieces for Peace, Pieces, Revolutionary Freshness by Talent Kapadza & Schuma Herscovitz
Purple Rhythm by Calvin and Prudence Chimutuwah
Engaging the 45th Year by Helen Leroys
- FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS
Outstanding Actress
Charmaine Mudau as Bonke in Another wedding
Antoinette Sango as Thandi in Mandla
Sarah Mpofu Sibanda as Thalitha in Home Affairs
Outstanding Actor
Godfrey Chivese as Mile in The Call
Brian Chitongo as Mandimutsa in Kuchina the Genesis
Percy Soko as Mandla in Mandla
Outstanding Music Video
Tichichema Directed by Edible Elevens ft. Ammara Brown
Sunshine City Directed by Kalai Faye Barlow ft. Flying Bantu
Kure (remix) Directed by Kudzai Maneswa ft. Ishan
Bless Directed by Kalai Faye Barlow ft Ammy and The Calamities
Outstanding Screen Production (Television Series)
Muzita Rababa Directed by Shem Zemura
Dudzai Directed by Farai Mungoshi
Mandla Directed by Solomon Mandaza
Special mention
Pink and Purple Directed by Mthabisi Onias Ndlovu
Outstanding Screen Production – Short Film
Redefining the Road Directed by Tapiwa Gambira
The Call Directed by Godfrey Chivese
Home Affairs Directed by Elton Sibanda
Outstanding Screen Production – Full Length Film
S’mbimbindo 3 Directed by Von Tavaziva
Stay with Me Directed by Nick Zemura
$400 Directed by Kudzai Chikomo
- MEDIA AWARDS
Outstanding Journalist – Print
Kundai Marunya – Herald
Prince Tungamirai Mushawevato – Sunday Mail
Tafadzwa Kachiko – Newsday
Outstanding Journalist – Radio
Anesu Masamvu – ZiFM
Yvonne Tivatye – Star FM
Thulani Munyandu – National FM
Outstanding Journalist – Television
Patience Nyagato – ZBC
Alexio Gwenzi – ZBC
Masceline Bondamakara – ZBC
Outstanding Online Media
Zimcelebs
Zimbojam
3 Men on a Boat
- MUSIC AWARDS
Outstanding Newcomer
Isheanesu Chigagura aka Ishan
Panganayi Hare
Ngonidzashe Dondo aka King 98
Outstanding Female Musician
Thamsanqa Moyo aka Tammy Moyo
Janet Manyowa
Ammara Brown
Outstanding Male Musician
Wallace Chirumiko aka Winky D
Darlington Katsetsa aka Mambo Dhuterere
Tinashe Gonzara aka Ti Gonzi
Outstanding Album
Uhuru by Willis Kachambwa aka Willis Wataffi
Dare Guru by Darlington Katsetsa aka Mambo Dhuterere
Gango by Energy Chizanga aka Freeman
Outstanding Song
Ngaibake by Freeman ft Alick Macheso
Kure by Ishan ft Ti Gonzi
Mugarden by Winky D ft Gemma Griffiths
Mweya Ndisesekedze by Mambo Dhuterere
- SPECIAL AWARDS
Promoter of the Year
D & G Promotions
Big Scale Entertainment
Ngoma NeHosho
Artist in the Diaspora
Vusa Mkhaya
Tapfuma Charles Katedza aka Charlie Kay
Gemma Griffiths
Norah Chipaumire