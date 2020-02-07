19TH NAMA NOMINEES

The Sunday Mail

  1. SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet

Tanaka Effort Chuma

Sithembile Siqhoza Ndebele         aka   Zingizwanizinja

Tatenda Murigo

Outstanding Comedian

Learnmore Mwanyenyeka     aka    Long John

Hubert Dumisani Ndlovu    aka   MaForty

Andrew Manyika

 

  1. LITERARY ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Book

Hatiponi     by Oscar Gwiriri     [Progressive Booksellers & Publishers]

A People’s Fight   by   Fradreck Hombiro        [Hombiro Media Company]

Nharo Dzemusango   by      Chenjerai Mazambani  [Bhabhu Books]

Special Mention

Ensukwini Zalamhla    by Onesimo Mpofu     [Onesimo Mpofu]

 

Outstanding Children’s Book

Songs of the Little Creatures    by    Phumulani Chipandambira   [Chipandambira Archives]

Chitima Nditakure    by    Oscar Gwiriri   [Progressive Booksellers & Publishers]

Kuku Wins the President’s Clean Environment Award by   Aleck Kaposa  [Essential Books Publishing Company]

Outstanding Fiction Book

Shasha Dzokurera        by        Marcilyn Mugariri    [Marcilyn Mugariri]

Chasing the Wind    by    Phillip Chidavaenzi        [Royalty Books]

Out of Darkness, Shining Light     by     Petina Gappah      [Scribner]

Outstanding Poetry Book

Rhyme and Resistance   by  Stanley Mushava  [Underclass books and Films]

Under My Skin   by   Prince Rayanne Chidzvondo    [Prince Rayane Chidzvondo]

Agringanda Like a Gringa Like a Foreigner  by   Tariro Ndoro   [Modjaji Books]

Special Mention

Nhambetambe  by   Phumulani Chipandamira     [Chipandambira Archive]

  1. THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Ronald Madodana Sigeca        in         Imbokodo

Anthony Mazhetese                 in         The Gang Leader

Ngonidzashe  Chikowore         in         Inside out

Liberty Mwenje Mthole           in         Inside out

Outstanding Actress

Davina Green              in         The Gang leader

Charmaine Mudau       in         Imbokodo

Agnes  Ncube              in         Imbokodo

 

Outstanding Theatrical Production

The Gang Leader         by        Zim Theatre Academy

Bongile                        by        Chiedza Makwara

Imbokodo                    by        Nhimbe Trust

Outstanding Director

Yeukai Yvonne Chandiposha              of         Bongile

Teddy Mangawa                                  of         Gang Leader

Norbert Makoche                                 of         Imbokodo

  1. DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer

Michelle Msopero                    in               Sobahle

Lynsey  Nyamakwenje            in               Infinite Possibilities

Dadirai Mupandawana           in               Ezimnyama Dance Group

Outstanding Male Dancer

Tawanda Tanaka  Fireyi                      in         My journey to the International Scene

Tichaona Chikara                                in         Hero’s +

Selemani Mpochi   aka    Majuice        in         Ochestra Mberikwazvo

 

Outstanding Dance Group

No nominees

 

Outstanding Choreographer

No nominee

  1. VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work

Cyclone Idai where is Mommy?          by        Calvin Chimutuwah

Revolutionary Freshness                      by        Talent Kapadza

Focusing on Green Economy               by        Webster Mubayirenyi

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work

My Sister Loves Me                                by     Rufaro Murenza

Ancestral Family                                     by     Nichodimus T. Mutasa

Tribute to the mother of generations     by       Stanley Mutanga

Outstanding Mix Media Work

Kurima Hohwa                        by        Victor Nyakauru

Distorted History                     by        Anthony Bumhira

Rehab Queen                           by        Calvin Chimutuwah

 

Outstanding Exhibition

Pieces for Peace, Pieces, Revolutionary Freshness   by     Talent Kapadza & Schuma Herscovitz

Purple Rhythm                                                           by    Calvin and Prudence Chimutuwah

Engaging the 45th Year                                               by     Helen Leroys

  1. FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Actress

Charmaine Mudau       as         Bonke       in    Another wedding

Antoinette Sango         as         Thandi      in    Mandla

Sarah Mpofu Sibanda  as        Thalitha    in    Home Affairs

Outstanding Actor

Godfrey Chivese         as  Mile                 in     The Call

Brian Chitongo            as  Mandimutsa     in     Kuchina the Genesis

Percy Soko                  as  Mandla             in     Mandla

Outstanding Music Video

Tichichema      Directed  by     Edible Elevens   ft. Ammara Brown

Sunshine City Directed  by     Kalai Faye Barlow ft.  Flying Bantu

Kure (remix)    Directed  by      Kudzai Maneswa  ft.  Ishan

Bless                Directed  by      Kalai Faye Barlow ft Ammy and The Calamities

Outstanding Screen Production (Television Series)

Muzita Rababa             Directed by      Shem Zemura

Dudzai                         Directed by      Farai Mungoshi

Mandla                        Directed by      Solomon Mandaza

Special mention

Pink and Purple        Directed by          Mthabisi Onias Ndlovu

Outstanding Screen Production – Short Film

Redefining the Road           Directed by        Tapiwa Gambira

The Call                              Directed by        Godfrey Chivese

Home Affairs                     Directed by        Elton Sibanda

 

Outstanding Screen Production –  Full Length Film

S’mbimbindo   3       Directed by          Von Tavaziva

Stay with Me             Directed  by         Nick Zemura

$400                         Directed by         Kudzai Chikomo

  1. MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Journalist – Print

Kundai Marunya                                   –          Herald

Prince Tungamirai  Mushawevato        –           Sunday Mail

Tafadzwa Kachiko                                 –           Newsday

Outstanding Journalist – Radio

Anesu Masamvu            –            ZiFM

Yvonne Tivatye             –            Star FM

Thulani Munyandu        –             National  FM

 

 

Outstanding Journalist – Television

Patience Nyagato              –      ZBC

Alexio    Gwenzi               –     ZBC

Masceline Bondamakara  –      ZBC

Outstanding Online Media

Zimcelebs

Zimbojam

3 Men on a Boat

  1. MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding Newcomer

Isheanesu Chigagura    aka    Ishan

Panganayi Hare

Ngonidzashe Dondo     aka    King 98

 

Outstanding Female Musician

Thamsanqa Moyo        aka       Tammy Moyo

Janet Manyowa

Ammara Brown

Outstanding Male Musician

Wallace Chirumiko      aka    Winky D

Darlington Katsetsa      aka   Mambo Dhuterere

Tinashe Gonzara          aka   Ti Gonzi

 

Outstanding Album

Uhuru                by       Willis Kachambwa  aka  Willis Wataffi

Dare Guru           by       Darlington Katsetsa     aka  Mambo Dhuterere

Gango                 by       Energy Chizanga         aka   Freeman

Outstanding Song

Ngaibake                                  by       Freeman ft Alick Macheso

Kure                                         by        Ishan ft Ti Gonzi

Mugarden                                 by        Winky D ft Gemma Griffiths

Mweya Ndisesekedze              by        Mambo Dhuterere

  1. SPECIAL AWARDS

Promoter of the Year

D & G Promotions

Big Scale Entertainment

Ngoma NeHosho

 

Artist in the Diaspora

Vusa Mkhaya

Tapfuma Charles Katedza aka Charlie Kay

Gemma Griffiths

Norah Chipaumire

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR