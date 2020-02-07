JUST IN: ED leaves for AU Summit

Herald Reporter

President Mnangawa has left Harare for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he will attend the 33rd Ordinary Summit of the African Union.

The summit commenced on January 21.

He was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe, Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Oliver Chidawu, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, defence chiefs and other senior Government officials.

The first statutory meeting of the summit was that of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC), which was held from January 21 to 22.

The outcomes of the PRC deliberations were considered by the executive Council which has been meeting since yesterday. The Executive Council is charged with preparing the documents and drafting the decisions and declarations that will be considered by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, who will meet from February 9 to 10.

More to follow…