JUST IN: Marry Mubaiwa granted bail

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has this afternoon been granted $1 500 bail coupled with stringent conditions.

Mubaiwa who has been in custody since last Saturday after being denied bail by Harare magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande is facing assault charges. She allegedly assaulted the family’s maid Delight Munyoro at Hellenic School in Borrowdale following an altercation over custody of the children last week.

High Court Judge Justice Erica Ndewere upheld the appeal against the decision by Mrs Makwande of denying her bail on the basis that she had a propensity for violence. Mubaiwa was also ordered to stay at her parents’ residence in Glen Lorne until the matter was finalised and not to interfere with state witnesses including Munyoro and Batsirayi Furukiya.

She is required to report once every fortnight on Fridays at the Borrowdale Police Station.