WFP receives Korean donation

Garikai Mazara

Online Editor

The Republic of Korea has donated US$200 000 towards the World Food Programme (WFP) food assistance programme for Tongogara Refugee Camp.

During a signing ceremony conducted in Harare Friday morning, the WFP country representative and director, Mr Eddie Rowe, thanked the Republic of Korea’s gesture which will go a long way in ameliorating the plight of the over 14 000 refugees at the camp.

The Republic of Korea Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Cho Jaichel signs the US$200 000 donation to WFP while Mr Totamirepi Tirivavi (left) and Mr Eddie Rowe look on. (Pics by Hannah Barry/WFP

“At a time when Zimbabwe and Southern Africa is faced with a massive humanitarian needs because of drought and economic woes, this already at-risk community is struggling even more. The support from the people and Government of Korea will make a great difference in the lives of the refugee population,” said Mr Rowe.

Mr Totamirepi Tirivavi and Republic of Korea Ambassador Cho Jaichel follow proceedings during Friday’s hand-over ceremony of US$200 000 to WFP for Tongogara refugees

In response, the ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Zimbabwe, Cho Jaichel, said since coming out of the Korea War about six decades ago, his country has become one of the largest economies in the world, “and as a responsible member of the international community, the Korean government has continued to share its development experience as well as provide various (financial, moral and material) support” to such initiatives.

Mr Abdoulaye Barry, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Zimbabwe representative, thanks WFP and Republic of Korea for their work towards enriching refugee lives

“With this special development experience and know-how, Korea has been continuously fulfilling its role and duties as a bridge between developing and developed countries. The Korean government, along with WFP, has been providing a lot of support in developing countries’ food assistance. (And) despite the current challenges, I believe that Zimbabwe has a great potential of growth and a brighter future,” he added.

The Republic of Korea Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Choi Jaichel gives a speech during the US$200 000 handover ceremony

The Commissioner for Refugees in Zimbabwe, Mr Totamirepi Tirivavi, in thanking WFP and Republic of Korea for the donation, said: “statistical projections predict a possible increase by 1 200 or more refugees in 2020 and as the number of refugees and asylum seekers continue to increase, so is the need for social service assistance and other life-serving interventions. This extended support (by the Republic of Korea) complements the efforts by WFP, UNHCR and the Government towards safeguarding food security and the well-being of refugees and asylum-seekers in Zimbabwe.”

About 7,7 million people, about half of the country’s population, face food challenges during this hunger season and WFP has scaled up efforts to reach to the food-insecure households across rural and urban areas with the lean season assistance projected to reach at least 4,1 million people by April this year.

Mr Totamirepi Tirivavi, His Excellency Choi Jaichel and Mr Eddie Rowe during Friday’s hand-over ceremony

These efforts, noted Mr Rowe, need funding to the tune of over US$200 million and he appealed to the international community to follow the Republic of Korea’s example, in providing food assistance not just to the refugee community but to the whole country.

“Looking ahead, WFPM is confident that its partners – both old and new – will remain committed to the humanitarian-development nexus in Zimbabwe, which promotes both emergency and long-term resilience building initiatives,” he remarked.

Located in Chipinge, Tongogara Refugee Camp is home to about 14 000 refugees, asylum-seekers and other displaced people, with the majority coming from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Burundi and Rwanda and with minorities coming from Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan and Eritrea.

WFP, in conjunction with Terre des Hommes, UNHCR and the Government, provides food assistance to the refugees on a monthly basis, either through cash-based assistance or as a food basket.