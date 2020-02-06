Rains rejuvenate crops

Wimbainashe Zhakata Farming Correspondent

THE rains recently received in Manicaland have rejuvenated the tobacco crop in the province, with experts saying the leaf crop is at different stages of growth.

The wet spell came at a time tobacco growers in the province had resorted to watching helplessly as their leaf crop wilted in the scorching sun.

Tobacco expert Mr Douglas Nzarayebani said the crop was fully recovered following a fair share of rains in the province.

“Wilting of tobacco is a thing of the past because the province has received effective rains.

“The current situation is that the tobacco is fully rejuvenated and at various stages of growth,” said Mr Nzarayebani.

He urged farmers to apply the correct amount of fertiliser, as the well nourished crop grows better than one which is unfertilised.

“For those farmers who had applied fertiliser, the crop is picking up very fast.

Those who have not applied fertiliser because of the dry period should immediately do so, so that their crop grows fast. It is going to be difficult for the crop to grow without the necessary nutrients required for its growth.

“Generally, the state of the dryland tobacco is good and vibrant. It has fully recovered from the effect of the dry condition,” he said.

Agritex head for Manicaland Mrs Phillipa Rwambiwa has also revealed that food crops and cotton that had reached wilting point had fully recovered.

She said: “The crop situation has improved. The crops were at temporary wilting point and have fully recovered.

“Farmers are applying top-dressing to maize and controlling the fall armyworm. We are encouraging farmers to use mulch to preserve the moisture and to reduce weed pressure.”

Added Mrs Rwambiwa: “If we continue to receive rains at this rate the province will definitely harvest something.

“The area planted for various crops is 40 percent lower than the area planted last season. The rainfall received is also 42 percent lower than what the province received last year.

“We are also encouraging farmers to practise water harvesting techniques like the use of mulch and tied ridges in the fields.”