ED chides Harare, Byo DCCs

Joseph Madzimure and Muzodziwawashe Chivaviro

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has challenged ZANU PF District Coordinating Committees (DCC) set in Harare and Bulawayo to be more visible.

During the 336th Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare on Wednesday, the Zanu PF First Secretary said the DCCs elected last year must have hit the ground running.

“In line with the principle of supremacy of the party, structures must be the vehicle through which we mobilise and organise the party,” said the President.

In Harare, Cde Godwills Masimirembwa was elected as the DCC chairman for Zone 4, former provincial youth chairman Cde Godwin Gomwe (Zone 2), Cde Ephraim Fundukwa (Zone 6), Cde Kudakwashe Damson (Zone 5), Cde Mafuratidze Goodwell (Zone 1) and Cde George Chiminhi (Zone 3).

In Bulawayo, Cde Raymond Mtomba is the DCC for Area One while the chairman for Area 2 is Cde Paul Mutara and the chairperson for Area 3 is Cde Maidei Mpala.

Cde Obert Msindo is the chairman for Area 4 while Area 5 is chaired by Cde Zowa Msika.

ZANU PF Harare province interim chairman Cde Oliver Chidawu said the restructuring exercise was progressing well.

However, he cited resource constraints as the major drawback.

“DCC executive members are using their own resources to mobilise people for the restructuring, which is limiting their capabilities. There is a lot of commitment, unlike in the past where members were manipulating the restructuring exercise for their own personal glory.

“We are expecting to complete the setting up of cells in Harare by end of this month. After setting up of cells, we will do the verification exercise to quantify the number of cells for each zone. After the verification exercise, we will start setting up branches in all the six zones,” he said.

He is confident of setting up districts in April. “They need fuel, food and stationery, among other things. They are using their own resources,” said Cde Chidawu.

Zanu PF Bulawayo interim chairman Cde Absolom Sikhosana said the DDC executive members are working flat out to set up party structures.

“Everything is on course. The cell restructuring exercise is a continuous process. We are definitely carrying the exercise diligently to ensure we come up with proper structures, which represent the interests of the party.

“Mobilisation of members is a continuous process. We want to make sure we are more visible by conducting programmes in line with the new dispensation,” he said.