Preserve forests: Brig-Gen Chitsva

Susan Nyamangodo Post Correspondent

SEVERAL organisations with interest in the sustainable management and utilisation of forests on Wednesday converged at the Herbert Chitepo Barracks for the belated national tree-planting commemorations.

The event was aimed at exploring ways to conserve trees and ensure sustainability in the management and utilisation of existing forests in Manicaland. Among the organisation were Friends of the Environment (FOTE), the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Forestry Commission and the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

Speaking at the event, the Commander 3 Infantry Brigade Brigadier-General George Chitsva said the purpose of the Tree Planting Day was to ensure sustainable preservation of existence of trees.

“The objective of the tree planting occasion every year is to ensure that the existence of trees as a natural resource is maintained throughout our lives. Without enough vegetation, mankind and other God-created creatures cannot exist in harmony. Trees are not only beautiful, but they have real value, not only to the environment, but by reducing air pollution,” he said.

Brig-Gen Chitsva added that forests were being destroyed at an alarming rate by wanton and uncontrolled veld fires, deforestation and clearing of land for illegal settlements.

He said all trees destroyed need to be replaced as a matter of urgency.

“Manicaland is known to be the hub of timber plantations, but if uncontrolled veld fires are allowed to go unabated, the province is set to change for the worst.

“You all agree with me that timber is a source of livelihood as it provides employment and firewood to hundreds of people in Manicaland,” he said.

Provincial Environmental Management Agency (EMA) manager Mr Kingstone Chitotombe said the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) should continue with the initiative to conscientise communities on the need to plant more trees.

“We are giving the ZNA a task to make sure they preserve all the trees behind their camp so that people will not destroy it. We are also challenging them to make sure they plant a tree everyday in commemoration of the national tree planting day,” said Mr Chitotombe.