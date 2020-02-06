Mutare player exodus

Ray Bande Senior Reporter

FOOTBALL players born and bred in the eastern border city of Mutare are no longer taking any pride in turning out for local clubs since the demise of Tanganda FC – a trend that is being spawned by the financial bait dangled by other Premiership teams as well as players’ need for bigger and better platforms for their careers.

Back then, lads that grew up in the sprawling suburbs of Sakubva and Dangamvura, and later Chikanga, dreamt of playing for local teams and the fierce rivalry evoked emotions that ignited intense rivalry among local clubs, even in lower leagues.

Mutare’s most successful club in the history of domestic football – Tanganda FC – had more than half of its players from the bunch of football geniuses that grew up in and around Mutare. The long list of players that took pride in donning local club jerseys, especially during the unforgettable days of Tan Tan, include the exceptionally talented duo of the late Matondo brothers Ian and Cliff from the OTS Section of Sakubva, the late Johnson “Enzo” Mbaradza, who also hailed from the OTS Section of Sakubva, Dangamvura’s Wax Mutukwa, Sakubva Mazhambe Section’s Joseph “Shabba” Takaringofa, Mavhuna Mudare from Mundembe Section of Sakubva, one of the finest goalkeepers Mutare has ever produced Nelson Bandura of Mazhambe, and Anthony Masunda of OTS Section of Sakubva, among many others.

But that was back then and today a galaxy of football players, more than enough to make a formidable outfit in the top-flight league, are now based in different towns across the country where they are turning out for different clubs.

Just this year alone, Mutare has witnessed talented defender Lincoln Mangaira sign a two-year contract with Chiredzi-based side Triangle FC from Division One side Mutare City Rovers.

Goalkeeper Chang Marion and Dylan Chiwandire of Chikanga high-density suburb together with former Tenax gunslinger Nyasha “Tito” Chintuli have since joined another Mutare-born player, Ticha Mabvura, at ambitious outfit Ngezi Platinum.

Former Buffaloes player Liberty Chakoroma has decided to stay put at Chicken Inn FC in Bulawayo while diminutive midfielder Pasca Manhanga is understood to be still club hunting after being released by Traingle FC.

The list is long!

Zifa Manicaland vice chairman Gift Mapinda said: “This could be something to do with the money they get from the clubs luring them. These players have families to feed hence their decisions to move from Mutare could be related to their needs as breadwinners.’’

Manica Diamonds’ team manager, Ticha Zikai, said: “It could be a case of the different personalities of coaches that we now have. It is fact that most players today listen to a certain individual coach with whom they click. That is the person they would want to follow in their career.”

A Premiership player who requested anonymity said: “It is written even in the Bible that a prophet is never recognised in his homeland. It is the same with us as football players. Local clubs in Mutare do not have respect for us. They find it prudent to pay better salaries to players from Harare and other places ahead of us locals. Therefore, we are left with no option but join teams from other towns.”

Mutare City Rovers fan Godfrey Sithole said: “I think people like Willard Katsande, Washington Arubi, Onismo Bhasera have shown them the way and they now want to carry their bags and look for greener pastures and improve their careers far away from their local fans.”