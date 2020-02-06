EDITORIAL COMMENT : Warriors coach: Where to from here?

NOW that the nation knows the man who will be in charge of the country’s flagship football team, it is incumbent upon every progressive football-loving citizen to rally behind the chosen one for the good of our national team.

There is no doubt that football is the most loved sport in the country and the success of the national team is of paramount importance to the millions who follow the game.

Yes, the appointment of Croatian Zdravko Logarusic as new Warriors’ head coach on a two-year performance-based contract was met with mixed feelings.

Some stakeholders doubted the Croatian’s pedigree while others felt he could add value to the national team given his experience working on the continent.

His last coaching job was as Sudan head coach, a position he held for two years until December last year when his contract expired and was not renewed. While in charge of Sudan, he led them to a third-place finish in the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) in Morocco, beating Libya 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the two nations’ third-place play-off had ended one apiece in regulation time.

At club level, Logarusic has managed Ghanaian, Angolan and Kenyan sides Asante Kotoko, King Faisal Babes, Ashanti Gold, Interclube, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards respectively. He also had a spell at Simba Stars of Tanzania.

But given the mammoth task ahead and the limited time for preparations at our disposal, it is now pointless to brood over whether Zifa made the right decision in appointing him.

If anything, the debate must now focus on the do’s and dont’s as we approach some crucial international encounters.

The Warriors have a busy schedule in which they will soon be playing in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers, the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the Chan finals.

Zdravko (54) will have three assistants — Lloyd Chitembwe, Joe Antipas and Tonderayi Ndiraya —who will also be in charge of the national Under-23 side, while South African-based former Zimbabwe Saints goalkeeper Pernell McKop, brother to another Zimbabwe Saints and Warriors’ legend, Henry, will be goalkeepers’ coach.

The Warriors have been under the guidance of caretaker coach Antipas and after his contract expired on December 31 last year, the local soccer-controlling body did the right thing in ensuring that the team had a substantive head of the technical department.

The most encouraging thing is that Antipas, who has delivered the Chan finals ticket, a Fifa 2022 World Cup groups stage qualifying slot as well as four points from a possible six in the 2021 Afcon Group H qualifiers, will also be part of the technical department.

To his credit, Antipas defied the odds staked against him when he presided over a win against Zambia in their own backyard in an Afcon Group H qualifier.

While he has done reasonably well thus far, his pedigree has been questioned, particularly due to the manner the Warriors laboured against Somalia in their World Cup preliminary round qualifiers, as well as the team’s insipid show at home against Botswana in an Afcon qualifier that ended nil-all, much to the dismay of the football publics.

However, for the sake of continuity Zifa surely did the right thing of retaining him as well as his backroom staff in the new Warriors technical set-up.

The task ahead now requires Zifa to ensure that adequate preparations are put in place before we engage our opponents in oncoming crucial encounters. Lack of adequate preparations has been our major undoing in the past and by now everyone expects Zifa to have learnt their lessons on how to prepare for important assignments.

It is also encouraging to note that the British Brigade — an contingent of young and talented players plying their trade in Europe but trace their roots back to Zimbabwe — could join the national team in their upcoming assignment.

It is beyond doubt that the national team needs depth and experience that players in foreign leagues can provide. We hope we will have more of them dedicating their time and effort for the sake of their fatherland.