Forestry Commission embarks on tree-planting drive

Chipo Katsidzira Post Correspondent

GOVERNMENT – through the Forestry Commission – has launched the tobacco wood energy programme where at least 30 million trees will be planted to curb deforestation in the country.

Manicaland forestry extension manager Mr Phillip Tom said they would engage all tobacco farmers in Manicaland to establish plantations to meet their own energy requirements.

“Our plans are to plant fast growing exotic tree species for tobacco curing and intensify research on wood efficient tobacco curing technologies. A total of 15 hectares will be prepared and planted.

“The tobacco wood energy programme has been launched in Manicaland targeting all tobacco-producing communities to plant as many trees as they grow tobacco. We already have a budget of $185 million which we got from the afforestation fund. We are going to use the funds plant trees – the aim being to plant at least 30 million trees this year,” he said.

He said the programme will also help curbing deforestation in districts like Makoni.

“The launch of the programme is important in districts like Makoni where deforestation has greatly affected the area that now lacks trees. Tree planting will help local tobacco farmers to be able to cure their produce without challenges,” he said.

Mr Tom said the rate at which people replace the trees they destroy is very low hence the need for communities to embrace the noble project.

“Tobacco farmers have a role to play in reducing deforestation. We are encouraging farmers and communities to play a crucial role in planting trees,” he said.

Zimbabwe is losing at least 330 000 hectares of forests every year due to deforestation, hence the urgent need to accelerate reforestation.