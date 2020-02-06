Municipal status beckons for Rusape

Lovemore Kadzura Rusape Correspondent

THE commission appointed by Government to probe Rusape’s suitability for municipal status was on the ground last week to investigate and assess the town’s infrastructure and assets and solicit input from key stakeholders.

In October last year Rusape Town Council (RTC) petitioned the Local Government Ministry for municipality status amid claims that the town now meets most of the requirements.

The commission, which was led by for Masvingo Town Clerk Mr Adolf Gusha, concluded its findings last Friday and is expected to present its findings and recommendations to the ministry.

The commission interacted with key stakeholders, among them politicians, businesspeople, bankers, informal traders and citizen participation bodies.

There was general consensus by stakeholders that the town was ripe for municipal status, but emphasis was made that RTC prioritises water, sewer, roads and lighting in new suburbs to avoid growing into a “dark, dry and untrafficable city”.

Rusape was granted town status in 1991 following the merger of Makoni, Tsungwesi, Maungwe and Makoni rural councils into Makoni Rural District Council (MRDC). Rusape is the second largest town in Manicaland with an estimated

50 000 residents.

The town now has 11 political wards.

RTC chairman Cllr Lyton Sithole expressed optimism that the town would be accorded the municipal status.

“From our point of view, we are now due for that status. Most of the requirements are in place, but the commission will have the final. We will hear what they will say since it was appointed to assess our suitability. We cannot pass our own verdict,” said Cllr Sithole.

Town secretary Mr Solomon Gabaza refused to comment over the matter.

“Let the commission do its business. The media as it is not required here at the moment,” he said.

However, upon submitting the application last year Mr Gabaza expressed confidence that the request would be granted.

“The town is growing very fast, there are lots of development taking place that makes us qualify for municipal status. We have over 12 000 households and boast modern infrastructure like roads, buildings, and sporting facilities. We have modern sewer plants and two water treatment plants. In fact, our water infrastructure is one of the best in the country.

“All essential services like education, health, recreational and Government services are all available in the town. The town is easily accessible by road, rail and air,” he said then.

Rusape also boasts tourism facilities like Lake Rusape, The Butcher at Makoni District Heroes Acre, Diana’s Vow and Zvipadze Bushmen rock paintings that add to its growing profile, focus should be on luring hoteliers, rehabilitating the local golf course, airdrome and provision of basic services like water, sewer, lighting, trafficable roads in Magamba where council allowed residents to build houses on unserviced stands.