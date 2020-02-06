Traditional healer caught with 500 dagga plants

Abel Zhakata Senior Reporter

A 76-year-old traditional healer based in Chimanimani has been arrested by detectives after she was found in possession of 500 dagga plants which she was cultivating in a garden near her homestead.

Ruth Mtete, who resides in Zimunda Village under Chief Muusha, is being charged for contravening Section 157 (1) (c) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) [Chapter 9:23] which criminalises the unlawful cultivation of dagga.

The suspect told the arresting cops that she wanted to sell the dagga as well as use some for medicinal purposes since she was a traditional healer.

Circumstances to the case were that on January 31 a team of detectives were in Zimunda making enquiries on various crimes that were being committed in the area.

The cops visited one of their informers who resides in the same area and got information to the effect that the accused person was cultivating dagga in her garden which is close to her home-stead.

Armed with that tip-off the detectives went to the suspect’s house. Upon arrival they conducted a search in the accused person’s garden and recovered 500 plants of dagga with an average of 1,5 metres in height.

The traditional healer was subsequently arrested. She failed to produce a licence that gave her permission to cultivate the dagga.