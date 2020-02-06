Minister disowns illegal miners, warns land owners

Nyasha Mapasa Post Correspondent

Government will take back land from farmers who are giving illegal miners the green light to mine on their farms causing massive land degradation and water pollution that has badly affected communities and animals downstream, a Cabinet minister has said.

Addressing the media in Penhalonga this week in the aftermath of a police operation code named “Chikorokoza Ngachipere” which netted 186 illegal miners, Defence Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri warned gold panners using her name as a ticket to continue with their illegal enterprise that the law would take its course.

“I hear that there are people claiming that these plots are mine and I am allowing these people to operate illegally. Those are lies, whoever is saying that is just out to tarnish my name. The real culprits we know them. Government will take back its land if the farmers do not want to utilise it, and if that land is meant to be mined it will be done legally,” she said.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri urged stakeholders to support local youths in mining with equipment and documentation to ensure legal and professional extraction of gold, saying minerals in the province should benefit locals within legal parameters in line with devolution.

However, scores of illegal panners who escaped the police raids on Monday have resorted to play hide and seek with law enforcement agents.

They are hiding in the mountains during the day and panning for the precious mineral at night.

When The Manica Post made a follow-up visit to the raided sites in Penhalonga and Odzi areas on Tuesday, the illegal miners were nowhere to be seen and witnesses said they had taken their equipment into the mountains.

“We have resorted to staying in the mountains during the day and then coming down in the evening to do our business. We do not mean to endanger anyone, we are just trying to eke out a living as we have families to feed,” said one illegal miner who refused to identify himself.

Those who cannot stand the heat were seen along the Mutare-Harare Highway looking for transport back home.

Old Mutare vendors, who had set up shacks near gold fields in the area, count their losses after police raided illegal miners and destroyed the structures.

“The police came when we least expected. They came at around 4am and started burning all the shacks and property, destroying everything. There is no hope for us here, I have already packed my bag and I am now going back home to Marange,” said an illegal miner who only identified himself as Timmy.

“Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere” was launched on January 14, targeting all illegal miners dotted across the country.

National Officer Commanding Support Unit Assistant Commissioner Bazibi Dube said the objective of the nationwide operation was to ensure law and order sustenance in mining areas.

“We started off in Mashonaland Central and now we have moved to Manicaland. We are trying to put this to an end. There has been a lot of lawlessness in our mines caused by these illegal miners who were forming gangs and when these gangs clash sometimes lives are lost. They even go to the extent of attacking innocent civilians and police officers,” he said.

Asst Comm Dube urged stakeholders in the mining sector to also play their part, adding the operation would continue until there was sanity in the mining sector.

“We are here to stay, until we have restored total order. However, now that we have done our part we also expect other entities and arms of Government to ensure that if mining is to be done, it is done within the confines of the law. Stakeholders like the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and Ministry of Mines should ensure that their regulations are being enforced when such activities are taking place,” said the Assistant Commissioner.