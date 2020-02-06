UPDATED: Two illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

Freedom Mupanedemo and Michael Magoronga

Two miners have been confirmed dead while about 20 others are still trapped underground following the collapse of a shaft at Globe and Phoenix Mine last night. Kwekwe District Civil Protection Unit, chair, Mr Fortune Mupungu said a rescue team which went underground to assess the situation found two bodies but official rescue operations were yet to start.

It has also emerged that the trapped miners were conducting illegal mining activities after official operations were stopped in 2007 following a directive by the Environmental Management Agency.

When The Herald crew arrived at the scene some fellow illegal miners were still trooping out of the mine’s other shafts.

Chief Government Mining Engineer Mr Michael Munodawafa said mining inspectors were expected at the scene soon.

Details to follow